Insider Selling: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Sells $568,000.00 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,018,534 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,189 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $399,205.17.

Nine Energy Service Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE NINE opened at $8.29 on Friday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 3.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Nine Energy Service from $7.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 59.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,218,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

