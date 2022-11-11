Insider Selling: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $981,030.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $981,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,022,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,427,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $1,894,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 52,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $781,560.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $664,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $591,600.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $1,172,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 65,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $989,950.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $575,750.00.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $734.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 8.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 24.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,779 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 9.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 35.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.