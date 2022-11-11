Insider Selling: Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) SVP Sells $159,979.30 in Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $291.01 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.73.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 475.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.73.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
