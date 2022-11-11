Insider Selling: Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) SVP Sells $159,979.30 in Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $291.01 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.73.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 475.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.73.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

