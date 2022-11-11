Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Sells $747,420.00 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Abiomed Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $372.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.
Abiomed Company Profile
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
