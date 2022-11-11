Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Sells $747,420.00 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Abiomed Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $372.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.10.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Institutional Trading of Abiomed

Abiomed Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 420.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.