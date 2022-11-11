Insider Buying: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Director Buys 4,680 Shares of Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) Director J. Timothy Warren purchased 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

Several analysts have commented on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 67,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

