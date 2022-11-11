Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Acquires $11,156.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese bought 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,156.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,011,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latigo Investments LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

