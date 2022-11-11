Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Acquires $11,156.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese bought 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,156.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,011,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Great Elm Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
