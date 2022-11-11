Insider Buying: Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) CFO Buys $304,236.00 in Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) CFO Julie K. Streich purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.56 per share, with a total value of $304,236.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,475 shares in the company, valued at $618,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barnes Group Stock Up 4.1 %

B opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth $7,910,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on B. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

