Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys £149.94 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Roger Alexander White acquired 34 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($172.64).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Roger Alexander White acquired 30 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 499 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £149.70 ($172.37).

A.G. BARR Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 465 ($5.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £520.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,550.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.35. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 426.50 ($4.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 595.82 ($6.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 468.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 514.65.

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

BAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on A.G. BARR from GBX 650 ($7.48) to GBX 610 ($7.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 594.25 ($6.84).

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

