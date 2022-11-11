Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INGR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $94.37 on Monday. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

