Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Short Interest Update

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the October 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITAQ remained flat at $10.07 during trading hours on Friday. 30,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,174. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITAQ. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000.

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

