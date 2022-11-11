IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$41.00.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGM. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.57.
IGM Financial Stock Up 5.5 %
TSE IGM opened at C$38.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.61. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.45 and a twelve month high of C$51.30. The stock has a market cap of C$9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26.
IGM Financial Announces Dividend
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Read More
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.