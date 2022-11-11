IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IAA in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAA’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

IAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CJS Securities cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of IAA opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. IAA has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 80.62% and a net margin of 13.55%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of IAA by 251.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth about $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA by 9.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA by 334.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

