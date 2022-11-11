Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 28,055 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zachary Jacob Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

