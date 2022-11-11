Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $647.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $579.00.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $558.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $508.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

