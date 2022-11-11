Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $615.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $529.00 to $615.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $579.00.

Humana Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:HUM traded down $28.81 on Thursday, reaching $529.49. 98,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,835. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $508.79 and a 200-day moving average of $479.20.

Humana Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 179.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,206,000 after acquiring an additional 102,096 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Humana by 33.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $868,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Humana by 35.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 256,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,383,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

