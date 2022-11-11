Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Honest Price Performance

HNST opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.48. Honest has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Insider Activity

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $34,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $27,687.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 606,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,791.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $34,619.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,314 shares of company stock valued at $204,227 in the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Honest by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 160.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

