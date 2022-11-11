High Note Wealth LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 5.4 %

DIS traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.35. The company had a trading volume of 830,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,853,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $163.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.60. The company has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.