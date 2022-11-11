High Note Wealth LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.0% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 105.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.08. 235,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $309.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,391. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

