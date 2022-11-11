Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

