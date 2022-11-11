Head to Head Analysis: Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Costamare and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 46.07% 25.08% 10.05% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Costamare pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.6%. Costamare pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Costamare has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $793.64 million 1.48 $435.12 million $3.98 2.43 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Costamare and OceanPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Costamare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Costamare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Costamare and OceanPal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 0 3 0 3.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Costamare presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 62.01%. Given Costamare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Costamare is more favorable than OceanPal.

Summary

Costamare beats OceanPal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

