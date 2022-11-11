HC Wainwright Trims Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Target Price to $3.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.41 on Monday. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 106.08% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. Analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 13.1% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 881,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verastem by 20.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 942,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

