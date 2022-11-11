Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Update

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the October 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Happiness Development Group Price Performance

Happiness Development Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 14,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,418. Happiness Development Group has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Get Happiness Development Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Happiness Development Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,401 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Happiness Development Group worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.