Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.7 %

Haemonetics stock opened at $83.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

