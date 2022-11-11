Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.00) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($35.30) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of ETR GLJ opened at €21.80 ($21.80) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.28. Grenke has a 52 week low of €17.99 ($17.99) and a 52 week high of €34.74 ($34.74). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €21.31 and its 200 day moving average is €23.74. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

