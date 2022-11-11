Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $107.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $107.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 99.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 53.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.