Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.
NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $107.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $107.99.
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
