Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.61. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 2,875,698 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$645.57 million and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.08.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
