Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.61. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 2,875,698 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$645.57 million and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.08.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$262.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.