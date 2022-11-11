GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.14-1.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

GFS stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,883. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion and a PE ratio of 42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth $9,302,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 130,695 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth $4,784,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after buying an additional 76,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

