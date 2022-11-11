GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1,278 shares traded.

GLG Life Tech Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.3446154 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

