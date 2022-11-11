Glenview Trust Co Purchases 61,582 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,582 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 257,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,708. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

