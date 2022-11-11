Glenview Trust Co Purchases 1,842 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.8% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 151.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 39,079 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,306,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $296,915,000 after acquiring an additional 103,320 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $8.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.50. 79,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.41. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.