Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Sells C$142,260.00 in Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) Director James Joseph Cleary sold 6,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total value of C$142,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,840.49.
Gibson Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$24.10 on Friday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$21.15 and a one year high of C$27.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Featured Stories
