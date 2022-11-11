Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Sells C$142,260.00 in Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) Director James Joseph Cleary sold 6,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total value of C$142,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,840.49.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$24.10 on Friday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$21.15 and a one year high of C$27.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Gibson Energy to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Atb Cap Markets cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.77.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

