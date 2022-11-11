Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.21 Billion (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $63.87 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $8.09 or 0.00047957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,864.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008956 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00040932 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005864 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00248296 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 8.10029026 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $62,647,863.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

