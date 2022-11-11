Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.06- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.41B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.

Gartner stock traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.30. 28,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.79. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $341.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.63.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,038. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after buying an additional 82,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,602,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

