Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.06- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.41B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $5.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.26. 543,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,251. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $346.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IT. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $334.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,711 shares of company stock worth $8,668,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

