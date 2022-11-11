Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,094.93

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,094.93 ($12.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,144 ($13.17). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,136 ($13.08), with a volume of 105,405 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.03) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Gamma Communications Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,930.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,097.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,124.08.

Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend

About Gamma Communications

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Further Reading

