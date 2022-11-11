Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.44

Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.44 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.39). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 348,440 shares traded.

Galantas Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £34.46 million and a P/E ratio of -6.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.70.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

