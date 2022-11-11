FY2026 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Raised by Analyst

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.46. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $53.72.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The company’s revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $85,574.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,901,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $85,574.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,405 shares of company stock worth $1,830,589. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 565.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 36,079 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.