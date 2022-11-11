FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Pardes Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will earn $6.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.20. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pardes Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share.

Pardes Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDS opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. Pardes Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PRDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the second quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the second quarter worth $47,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

