FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cigna Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cigna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the health services provider will earn $24.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $24.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cigna’s current full-year earnings is $23.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s FY2024 earnings at $28.02 EPS.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Cigna Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

CI opened at $323.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.49. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $331.05. The company has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

