FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sempra Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sempra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $8.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.65. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Get Sempra alerts:

SRE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Sempra Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SRE opened at $155.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.67. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 57,813 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Sempra by 200.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sempra by 4.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 740,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,104,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.