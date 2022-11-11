FY2022 EPS Estimates for Progyny, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Progyny in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Progyny Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Progyny stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 118,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Progyny by 14.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 84.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Progyny by 642.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $253,960.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,250,042.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $253,960.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,250,042.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,793 shares of company stock worth $12,368,633. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.