FY2022 EPS Estimates for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PowerSchool in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for PowerSchool’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PWSC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NYSE PWSC opened at $20.79 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,844,000. Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter worth about $3,168,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 710,396 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 5.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 1st quarter worth about $1,415,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

