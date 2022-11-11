FY2022 EPS Estimates for Omega Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.11) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.28). The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $22.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 13.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 784,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,272,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

