FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.37). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.5 %

RXRX opened at $11.11 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 860.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $417,493.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $417,493.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $171,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,747.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,404. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

