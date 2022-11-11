FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issued By KeyCorp

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

MIDD stock opened at $137.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.49. Middleby has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Middleby by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

