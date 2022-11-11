FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Plug Power Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.05). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

Shares of PLUG opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

