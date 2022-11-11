Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13, reports. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.90. 450,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,400. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $109.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after acquiring an additional 288,308 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 629,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 379,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 487,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 123,265 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

