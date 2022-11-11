FTX Token Price Hits $2.71 on Top Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00016151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 89.3% lower against the dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $360.62 million and approximately $634.85 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00593010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.37 or 0.30888918 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000363 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,025,776 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

