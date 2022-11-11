FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the October 15th total of 56,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Price Performance

HERA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,976. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAC Hera Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HERA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 831,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

