Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 725,900 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the October 15th total of 338,400 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 753.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 42,206 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 118.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 66,913 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

FVT stock remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Friday. 20,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

